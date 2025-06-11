- Genel bakış
CRSH: YieldMax Short TSLA Option Inc Strgy ETF
CRSH fiyatı bugün -0.32% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.11 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.17 aralığında işlem gördü.
YieldMax Short TSLA Option Inc Strgy ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CRSH stock price today?
YieldMax Short TSLA Option Inc Strgy ETF stock is priced at 3.11 today. It trades within -0.32%, yesterday's close was 3.12, and trading volume reached 253. The live price chart of CRSH shows these updates.
Does YieldMax Short TSLA Option Inc Strgy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax Short TSLA Option Inc Strgy ETF is currently valued at 3.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -75.14% and USD. View the chart live to track CRSH movements.
How to buy CRSH stock?
You can buy YieldMax Short TSLA Option Inc Strgy ETF shares at the current price of 3.11. Orders are usually placed near 3.11 or 3.41, while 253 and -0.64% show market activity. Follow CRSH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CRSH stock?
Investing in YieldMax Short TSLA Option Inc Strgy ETF involves considering the yearly range 3.08 - 13.69 and current price 3.11. Many compare -25.06% and -55.32% before placing orders at 3.11 or 3.41. Explore the CRSH price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMaxTM Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMaxTM Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 13.69. Within 3.08 - 13.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax Short TSLA Option Inc Strgy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMaxTM Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMaxTM Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (CRSH) over the year was 3.08. Comparing it with the current 3.11 and 3.08 - 13.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CRSH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CRSH stock split?
YieldMax Short TSLA Option Inc Strgy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.12, and -75.14% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 3.12
- Açılış
- 3.13
- Satış
- 3.11
- Alış
- 3.41
- Düşük
- 3.11
- Yüksek
- 3.17
- Hacim
- 253
- Günlük değişim
- -0.32%
- Aylık değişim
- -25.06%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -55.32%
- Yıllık değişim
- -75.14%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8