Dövizler / CPRI
CPRI: Capri Holdings Limited
20.49 USD 1.02 (4.74%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CPRI fiyatı bugün -4.74% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.52 aralığında işlem gördü.
Capri Holdings Limited hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
20.45 21.52
Yıllık aralık
11.86 43.34
- Önceki kapanış
- 21.51
- Açılış
- 21.52
- Satış
- 20.49
- Alış
- 20.79
- Düşük
- 20.45
- Yüksek
- 21.52
- Hacim
- 5.438 K
- Günlük değişim
- -4.74%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.19%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.72%
- Yıllık değişim
- -52.28%
21 Eylül, Pazar