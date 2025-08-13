FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CPRI
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CPRI: Capri Holdings Limited

20.49 USD 1.02 (4.74%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CPRI fiyatı bugün -4.74% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.52 aralığında işlem gördü.

Capri Holdings Limited hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CPRI haberleri

Günlük aralık
20.45 21.52
Yıllık aralık
11.86 43.34
Önceki kapanış
21.51
Açılış
21.52
Satış
20.49
Alış
20.79
Düşük
20.45
Yüksek
21.52
Hacim
5.438 K
Günlük değişim
-4.74%
Aylık değişim
1.19%
6 aylık değişim
6.72%
Yıllık değişim
-52.28%
21 Eylül, Pazar