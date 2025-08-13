Valute / CPRI
CPRI: Capri Holdings Limited
20.49 USD 1.02 (4.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CPRI ha avuto una variazione del -4.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.45 e ad un massimo di 21.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Capri Holdings Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.45 21.52
Intervallo Annuale
11.86 43.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.51
- Apertura
- 21.52
- Bid
- 20.49
- Ask
- 20.79
- Minimo
- 20.45
- Massimo
- 21.52
- Volume
- 5.438 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- -52.28%
20 settembre, sabato