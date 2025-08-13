QuotazioniSezioni
CPRI: Capri Holdings Limited

20.49 USD 1.02 (4.74%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CPRI ha avuto una variazione del -4.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.45 e ad un massimo di 21.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Capri Holdings Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.45 21.52
Intervallo Annuale
11.86 43.34
Chiusura Precedente
21.51
Apertura
21.52
Bid
20.49
Ask
20.79
Minimo
20.45
Massimo
21.52
Volume
5.438 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.74%
Variazione Mensile
1.19%
Variazione Semestrale
6.72%
Variazione Annuale
-52.28%
20 settembre, sabato