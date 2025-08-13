Devises / CPRI
CPRI: Capri Holdings Limited
20.49 USD 1.02 (4.74%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CPRI a changé de -4.74% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 20.45 et à un maximum de 21.52.
Suivez la dynamique Capri Holdings Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
CPRI Nouvelles
Range quotidien
20.45 21.52
Range Annuel
11.86 43.34
- Clôture Précédente
- 21.51
- Ouverture
- 21.52
- Bid
- 20.49
- Ask
- 20.79
- Plus Bas
- 20.45
- Plus Haut
- 21.52
- Volume
- 5.438 K
- Changement quotidien
- -4.74%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.19%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 6.72%
- Changement Annuel
- -52.28%
20 septembre, samedi