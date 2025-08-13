CotationsSections
CPRI
CPRI: Capri Holdings Limited

20.49 USD 1.02 (4.74%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CPRI a changé de -4.74% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 20.45 et à un maximum de 21.52.

Suivez la dynamique Capri Holdings Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
20.45 21.52
Range Annuel
11.86 43.34
Clôture Précédente
21.51
Ouverture
21.52
Bid
20.49
Ask
20.79
Plus Bas
20.45
Plus Haut
21.52
Volume
5.438 K
Changement quotidien
-4.74%
Changement Mensuel
1.19%
Changement à 6 Mois
6.72%
Changement Annuel
-52.28%
20 septembre, samedi