COOTW: Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd
COOTW fiyatı bugün -1.18% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.0168 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.0168 aralığında işlem gördü.
Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is COOTW stock price today?
Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 0.0168 today. It trades within -1.18%, yesterday's close was 0.0170, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of COOTW shows these updates.
Does Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 0.0168. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.23% and USD. View the chart live to track COOTW movements.
How to buy COOTW stock?
You can buy Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 0.0168. Orders are usually placed near 0.0168 or 0.0198, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow COOTW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into COOTW stock?
Investing in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.0110 - 0.0404 and current price 0.0168. Many compare 1.20% and -21.50% before placing orders at 0.0168 or 0.0198. Explore the COOTW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd in the past year was 0.0404. Within 0.0110 - 0.0404, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0170 helps spot resistance levels. Track Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd (COOTW) over the year was 0.0110. Comparing it with the current 0.0168 and 0.0110 - 0.0404 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch COOTW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did COOTW stock split?
Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.0170, and 30.23% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.0170
- Açılış
- 0.0168
- Satış
- 0.0168
- Alış
- 0.0198
- Düşük
- 0.0168
- Yüksek
- 0.0168
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- -1.18%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.20%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -21.50%
- Yıllık değişim
- 30.23%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4