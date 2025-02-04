KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CMDY
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CMDY: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

52.56 USD 0.07 (0.13%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CMDY fiyatı bugün -0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.44 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 52.57 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CMDY haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CMDY stock price today?

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock is priced at 52.56 today. It trades within -0.13%, yesterday's close was 52.63, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of CMDY shows these updates.

Does iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF is currently valued at 52.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.76% and USD. View the chart live to track CMDY movements.

How to buy CMDY stock?

You can buy iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 52.56. Orders are usually placed near 52.56 or 52.86, while 39 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow CMDY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CMDY stock?

Investing in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.21 - 52.79 and current price 52.56. Many compare 2.40% and 1.27% before placing orders at 52.56 or 52.86. Explore the CMDY price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the past year was 52.79. Within 46.21 - 52.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (CMDY) over the year was 46.21. Comparing it with the current 52.56 and 46.21 - 52.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMDY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CMDY stock split?

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.63, and 4.76% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
52.44 52.57
Yıllık aralık
46.21 52.79
Önceki kapanış
52.63
Açılış
52.54
Satış
52.56
Alış
52.86
Düşük
52.44
Yüksek
52.57
Hacim
39
Günlük değişim
-0.13%
Aylık değişim
2.40%
6 aylık değişim
1.27%
Yıllık değişim
4.76%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8