CMDY: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF
CMDY exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.44 and at a high of 52.57.
Follow iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CMDY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CMDY stock price today?
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock is priced at 52.56 today. It trades within -0.13%, yesterday's close was 52.63, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of CMDY shows these updates.
Does iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF is currently valued at 52.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.76% and USD. View the chart live to track CMDY movements.
How to buy CMDY stock?
You can buy iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 52.56. Orders are usually placed near 52.56 or 52.86, while 39 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow CMDY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMDY stock?
Investing in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.21 - 52.79 and current price 52.56. Many compare 2.40% and 1.27% before placing orders at 52.56 or 52.86. Explore the CMDY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the past year was 52.79. Within 46.21 - 52.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (CMDY) over the year was 46.21. Comparing it with the current 52.56 and 46.21 - 52.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMDY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMDY stock split?
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.63, and 4.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.63
- Open
- 52.54
- Bid
- 52.56
- Ask
- 52.86
- Low
- 52.44
- High
- 52.57
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- 2.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.27%
- Year Change
- 4.76%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8