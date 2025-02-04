报价部分
货币 / CMDY
CMDY: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

52.51 USD 0.12 (0.23%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日CMDY汇率已更改-0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点52.51和高点52.54进行交易。

关注iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

CMDY股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票今天的定价为52.51。它在-0.23%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为52.63，交易量达到8。CMDY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF目前的价值为52.51。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注4.66%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CMDY走势。

如何购买CMDY股票？

您可以以52.51的当前价格购买iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票。订单通常设置在52.51或52.81附近，而8和-0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注CMDY的实时图表更新。

如何投资CMDY股票？

投资iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF需要考虑年度范围46.21 - 52.79和当前价格52.51。许多人在以52.51或52.81下订单之前，会比较2.30%和。实时查看CMDY价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF的最高价格是52.79。在46.21 - 52.79内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF的绩效。

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF（CMDY）的最低价格为46.21。将其与当前的52.51和46.21 - 52.79进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CMDY在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

CMDY股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、52.63和4.66%中可见。

日范围
52.51 52.54
年范围
46.21 52.79
前一天收盘价
52.63
开盘价
52.54
卖价
52.51
买价
52.81
最低价
52.51
最高价
52.54
交易量
8
日变化
-0.23%
月变化
2.30%
6个月变化
1.18%
年变化
4.66%
