CMDY: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF
今日CMDY汇率已更改-0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点52.51和高点52.54进行交易。
关注iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CMDY新闻
常见问题解答
CMDY股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票今天的定价为52.51。它在-0.23%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为52.63，交易量达到8。CMDY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF目前的价值为52.51。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注4.66%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CMDY走势。
如何购买CMDY股票？
您可以以52.51的当前价格购买iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票。订单通常设置在52.51或52.81附近，而8和-0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注CMDY的实时图表更新。
如何投资CMDY股票？
投资iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF需要考虑年度范围46.21 - 52.79和当前价格52.51。许多人在以52.51或52.81下订单之前，会比较2.30%和。实时查看CMDY价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF的最高价格是52.79。在46.21 - 52.79内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF的绩效。
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF（CMDY）的最低价格为46.21。将其与当前的52.51和46.21 - 52.79进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CMDY在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
CMDY股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、52.63和4.66%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.63
- 开盘价
- 52.54
- 卖价
- 52.51
- 买价
- 52.81
- 最低价
- 52.51
- 最高价
- 52.54
- 交易量
- 8
- 日变化
- -0.23%
- 月变化
- 2.30%
- 6个月变化
- 1.18%
- 年变化
- 4.66%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8