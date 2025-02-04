クォートセクション
通貨 / CMDY
CMDY: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

52.55 USD 0.08 (0.15%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CMDYの今日の為替レートは、-0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.46の安値と52.55の高値で取引されました。

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

CMDY株の現在の価格は？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFの株価は本日52.55です。-0.15%内で取引され、前日の終値は52.63、取引量は27に達しました。CMDYのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFの現在の価格は52.55です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は4.74%やUSDにも注目します。CMDYの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

CMDY株を買う方法は？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFの株は現在52.55で購入可能です。注文は通常52.55または52.85付近で行われ、27や0.02%が市場の動きを示します。CMDYの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

CMDY株に投資する方法は？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅46.21 - 52.79と現在の52.55を考慮します。注文は多くの場合52.55や52.85で行われる前に、2.38%や1.25%と比較されます。CMDYの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFの株の最高値は？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFの過去1年の最高値は52.79でした。46.21 - 52.79内で株価は大きく変動し、52.63と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFの株の最低値は？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF(CMDY)の年間最安値は46.21でした。現在の52.55や46.21 - 52.79と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。CMDYの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

CMDYの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、52.63、4.74%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
52.46 52.55
1年のレンジ
46.21 52.79
以前の終値
52.63
始値
52.54
買値
52.55
買値
52.85
安値
52.46
高値
52.55
出来高
27
1日の変化
-0.15%
1ヶ月の変化
2.38%
6ヶ月の変化
1.25%
1年の変化
4.74%
