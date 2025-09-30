- Genel bakış
CIM-PA: Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem
CIM-PA fiyatı bugün -0.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.60 aralığında işlem gördü.
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CIM-PA stock price today?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem stock is priced at 22.52 today. It trades within -0.57%, yesterday's close was 22.65, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of CIM-PA shows these updates.
Does Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem stock pay dividends?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem is currently valued at 22.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PA movements.
How to buy CIM-PA stock?
You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem shares at the current price of 22.52. Orders are usually placed near 22.52 or 22.82, while 15 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow CIM-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIM-PA stock?
Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem involves considering the yearly range 21.10 - 23.25 and current price 22.52. Many compare 0.09% and 0.22% before placing orders at 22.52 or 22.82. Explore the CIM-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 23.25. Within 21.10 - 23.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem performance using the live chart.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PA) over the year was 21.10. Comparing it with the current 22.52 and 21.10 - 23.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIM-PA stock split?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.65, and 0.22% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.65
- Açılış
- 22.60
- Satış
- 22.52
- Alış
- 22.82
- Düşük
- 22.49
- Yüksek
- 22.60
- Hacim
- 15
- Günlük değişim
- -0.57%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.09%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.22%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.22%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4