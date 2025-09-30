What is CIM-PA stock price today? Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem stock is priced at 22.52 today. It trades within -0.57%, yesterday's close was 22.65, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of CIM-PA shows these updates.

Does Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem stock pay dividends? Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem is currently valued at 22.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PA movements.

How to buy CIM-PA stock? You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem shares at the current price of 22.52. Orders are usually placed near 22.52 or 22.82, while 15 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow CIM-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CIM-PA stock? Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem involves considering the yearly range 21.10 - 23.25 and current price 22.52. Many compare 0.09% and 0.22% before placing orders at 22.52 or 22.82. Explore the CIM-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 23.25. Within 21.10 - 23.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem performance using the live chart.

What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PA) over the year was 21.10. Comparing it with the current 22.52 and 21.10 - 23.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PA moves on the chart live for more details.