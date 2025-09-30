- 개요
CIM-PA: Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem
CIM-PA 환율이 오늘 -0.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.49이고 고가는 22.60이었습니다.
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CIM-PA stock price today?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem stock is priced at 22.52 today. It trades within -0.57%, yesterday's close was 22.65, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of CIM-PA shows these updates.
Does Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem stock pay dividends?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem is currently valued at 22.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.22% and USD. View the chart live to track CIM-PA movements.
How to buy CIM-PA stock?
You can buy Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem shares at the current price of 22.52. Orders are usually placed near 22.52 or 22.82, while 15 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow CIM-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CIM-PA stock?
Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem involves considering the yearly range 21.10 - 23.25 and current price 22.52. Many compare 0.09% and 0.22% before placing orders at 22.52 or 22.82. Explore the CIM-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP in the past year was 23.25. Within 21.10 - 23.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem performance using the live chart.
What are CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORP (CIM-PA) over the year was 21.10. Comparing it with the current 22.52 and 21.10 - 23.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CIM-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CIM-PA stock split?
Chimera Investment Corporation 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeem has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.65, and 0.22% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.65
- 시가
- 22.60
- Bid
- 22.52
- Ask
- 22.82
- 저가
- 22.49
- 고가
- 22.60
- 볼륨
- 15
- 일일 변동
- -0.57%
- 월 변동
- 0.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.22%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.22%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4