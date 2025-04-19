KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CFO
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CFO: VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

73.72 USD 0.30 (0.41%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CFO fiyatı bugün 0.41% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 73.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 73.72 aralığında işlem gördü.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CFO haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CFO stock price today?

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock is priced at 73.72 today. It trades within 0.41%, yesterday's close was 73.42, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of CFO shows these updates.

Does VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock pay dividends?

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is currently valued at 73.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.40% and USD. View the chart live to track CFO movements.

How to buy CFO stock?

You can buy VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares at the current price of 73.72. Orders are usually placed near 73.72 or 74.02, while 13 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow CFO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CFO stock?

Investing in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.03 - 74.07 and current price 73.72. Many compare 1.54% and 8.11% before placing orders at 73.72 or 74.02. Explore the CFO price chart live with daily changes.

What are VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the past year was 74.07. Within 60.03 - 74.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) over the year was 60.03. Comparing it with the current 73.72 and 60.03 - 74.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CFO stock split?

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.42, and 5.40% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
73.30 73.72
Yıllık aralık
60.03 74.07
Önceki kapanış
73.42
Açılış
73.41
Satış
73.72
Alış
74.02
Düşük
73.30
Yüksek
73.72
Hacim
13
Günlük değişim
0.41%
Aylık değişim
1.54%
6 aylık değişim
8.11%
Yıllık değişim
5.40%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8