CFO: VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

73.72 USD 0.30 (0.41%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CFO exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.30 and at a high of 73.72.

Follow VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CFO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CFO stock price today?

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock is priced at 73.72 today. It trades within 0.41%, yesterday's close was 73.42, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of CFO shows these updates.

Does VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock pay dividends?

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is currently valued at 73.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.40% and USD. View the chart live to track CFO movements.

How to buy CFO stock?

You can buy VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares at the current price of 73.72. Orders are usually placed near 73.72 or 74.02, while 13 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow CFO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CFO stock?

Investing in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF involves considering the yearly range 60.03 - 74.07 and current price 73.72. Many compare 1.54% and 8.11% before placing orders at 73.72 or 74.02. Explore the CFO price chart live with daily changes.

What are VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the past year was 74.07. Within 60.03 - 74.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) over the year was 60.03. Comparing it with the current 73.72 and 60.03 - 74.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CFO stock split?

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.42, and 5.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
73.30 73.72
Year Range
60.03 74.07
Previous Close
73.42
Open
73.41
Bid
73.72
Ask
74.02
Low
73.30
High
73.72
Volume
13
Daily Change
0.41%
Month Change
1.54%
6 Months Change
8.11%
Year Change
5.40%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8