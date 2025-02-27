KotasyonBölümler
CDL: VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

69.51 USD 0.20 (0.29%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CDL fiyatı bugün 0.29% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 69.11 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 69.51 aralığında işlem gördü.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
69.11 69.51
Yıllık aralık
59.65 70.76
Önceki kapanış
69.31
Açılış
69.39
Satış
69.51
Alış
69.81
Düşük
69.11
Yüksek
69.51
Hacim
11
Günlük değişim
0.29%
Aylık değişim
0.61%
6 aylık değişim
1.55%
Yıllık değişim
2.75%
