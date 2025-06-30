KotasyonBölümler
CBSE
CBSE: Clough Select Equity ETF

41.06 USD 0.27 (0.65%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CBSE fiyatı bugün -0.65% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 40.98 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 41.26 aralığında işlem gördü.

Clough Select Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
40.98 41.26
Yıllık aralık
25.78 42.23
Önceki kapanış
41.33
Açılış
41.26
Satış
41.06
Alış
41.36
Düşük
40.98
Yüksek
41.26
Hacim
4
Günlük değişim
-0.65%
Aylık değişim
8.11%
6 aylık değişim
37.69%
Yıllık değişim
32.15%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8