Dövizler / BXP
BXP: Boston Properties Inc
76.54 USD 1.23 (1.58%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
BXP fiyatı bugün -1.58% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 76.11 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 78.22 aralığında işlem gördü.
Boston Properties Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
76.11 78.22
Yıllık aralık
54.22 90.11
- Önceki kapanış
- 77.77
- Açılış
- 77.87
- Satış
- 76.54
- Alış
- 76.84
- Düşük
- 76.11
- Yüksek
- 78.22
- Hacim
- 3.442 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.58%
- Aylık değişim
- 6.93%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.48%
- Yıllık değişim
- -4.80%
21 Eylül, Pazar