BXP: Boston Properties Inc
77.77 USD 1.32 (1.73%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BXP hat sich für heute um 1.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 78.17 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Boston Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
76.24 78.17
Jahresspanne
54.22 90.11
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 76.45
- Eröffnung
- 76.67
- Bid
- 77.77
- Ask
- 78.07
- Tief
- 76.24
- Hoch
- 78.17
- Volumen
- 2.382 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.73%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.65%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 15.30%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.27%
