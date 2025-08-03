KurseKategorien
BXP: Boston Properties Inc

77.77 USD 1.32 (1.73%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BXP hat sich für heute um 1.73% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 76.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 78.17 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Boston Properties Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
76.24 78.17
Jahresspanne
54.22 90.11
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
76.45
Eröffnung
76.67
Bid
77.77
Ask
78.07
Tief
76.24
Hoch
78.17
Volumen
2.382 K
Tagesänderung
1.73%
Monatsänderung
8.65%
6-Monatsänderung
15.30%
Jahresänderung
-3.27%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K