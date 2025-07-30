Moedas / BXP
BXP: Boston Properties Inc
77.39 USD 0.94 (1.23%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BXP para hoje mudou para 1.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 76.24 e o mais alto foi 77.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Boston Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BXP Notícias
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- BXP Stock Gains 15.4% in Six Months: Will the Trend Last?
- JBG SMITH: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JBGS)
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Ações da Boston Properties mantêm classificação acima da média na Piper Sandler
- Boston Properties stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Boston Properties stock
- Boston Properties stock price target raised to $77 by Truist Securities
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Boston Properties stock price target lowered to $84 at BMO Capital
- BXP, Inc. (BXP) Investor Day 2025 Conference Call Transcript
- BXP Embraces Dividend Cut to Trigger Strategic Growth
- Boston Properties stock price target raised by UBS to $74 from $68
- Boston Properties stock price target raised to $90 by Piper Sandler
- Boston Properties stock rating downgraded by Evercore ISI to In Line
- BXP, Inc. (BXP) Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NYSE:BXP)
- BXP slashes quarterly dividend by 29% as part of strategic reset
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Vornado's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates, Same-Store NOI Rises Y/Y
- Do Options Traders Know Something About BXP Stock We Don't?
- Here’s Why Baron Real Estate Fund is Excited about BXP’s (BXP) Prospects
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Cousins Properties Q2 FFO Matches Estimates, '25 Guidance Raised
- Boston Properties Q2 Revenues & FFO Beat Estimates, '25 Views Raised
Faixa diária
76.24 77.42
Faixa anual
54.22 90.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 76.45
- Open
- 76.67
- Bid
- 77.39
- Ask
- 77.69
- Low
- 76.24
- High
- 77.42
- Volume
- 85
- Mudança diária
- 1.23%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.74%
- Mudança anual
- -3.74%
