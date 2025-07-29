Currencies / BXP
BXP: Boston Properties Inc
78.30 USD 0.48 (0.62%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BXP exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.66 and at a high of 78.83.
Follow Boston Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BXP News
Daily Range
77.66 78.83
Year Range
54.22 90.11
- Previous Close
- 77.82
- Open
- 78.00
- Bid
- 78.30
- Ask
- 78.60
- Low
- 77.66
- High
- 78.83
- Volume
- 1.874 K
- Daily Change
- 0.62%
- Month Change
- 9.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.09%
- Year Change
- -2.61%
