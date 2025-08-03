Devises / BXP
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BXP: Boston Properties Inc
76.54 USD 1.23 (1.58%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BXP a changé de -1.58% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 76.11 et à un maximum de 78.22.
Suivez la dynamique Boston Properties Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BXP Nouvelles
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- BXP Stock Gains 15.4% in Six Months: Will the Trend Last?
- JBG SMITH: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JBGS)
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Boston Properties conserve sa note Surpondérer chez Piper Sandler
- Boston Properties stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- KeyBanc maintient sa notation Sector Weight sur l’action Boston Properties
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Boston Properties stock
- Truist Securities relève l’objectif de cours de Boston Properties à 77€
- Boston Properties stock price target raised to $77 by Truist Securities
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Boston Properties stock price target lowered to $84 at BMO Capital
- BXP, Inc. (BXP) Investor Day 2025 Conference Call Transcript
- BXP Embraces Dividend Cut to Trigger Strategic Growth
- Boston Properties stock price target raised by UBS to $74 from $68
- Boston Properties stock price target raised to $90 by Piper Sandler
- Boston Properties stock rating downgraded by Evercore ISI to In Line
- BXP, Inc. (BXP) Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NYSE:BXP)
- BXP slashes quarterly dividend by 29% as part of strategic reset
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Vornado's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates, Same-Store NOI Rises Y/Y
- Do Options Traders Know Something About BXP Stock We Don't?
- Here’s Why Baron Real Estate Fund is Excited about BXP’s (BXP) Prospects
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
Range quotidien
76.11 78.22
Range Annuel
54.22 90.11
- Clôture Précédente
- 77.77
- Ouverture
- 77.87
- Bid
- 76.54
- Ask
- 76.84
- Plus Bas
- 76.11
- Plus Haut
- 78.22
- Volume
- 3.442 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.58%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.93%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 13.48%
- Changement Annuel
- -4.80%
20 septembre, samedi