通貨 / BXP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BXP: Boston Properties Inc
77.77 USD 1.32 (1.73%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BXPの今日の為替レートは、1.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり76.24の安値と78.17の高値で取引されました。
Boston Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BXP News
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- BXP Stock Gains 15.4% in Six Months: Will the Trend Last?
- JBG SMITH: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JBGS)
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- パイパー・サンドラー、ボストン・プロパティーズの株式を「オーバーウェイト」評価維持
- Boston Properties stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Boston Properties stock
- Boston Properties stock price target raised to $77 by Truist Securities
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Boston Properties stock price target lowered to $84 at BMO Capital
- BXP, Inc. (BXP) Investor Day 2025 Conference Call Transcript
- BXP Embraces Dividend Cut to Trigger Strategic Growth
- Boston Properties stock price target raised by UBS to $74 from $68
- Boston Properties stock price target raised to $90 by Piper Sandler
- Boston Properties stock rating downgraded by Evercore ISI to In Line
- BXP, Inc. (BXP) Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NYSE:BXP)
- BXP slashes quarterly dividend by 29% as part of strategic reset
- Dogs Of The S&P 500: Buy 19 Ideal "Safer" August Dividend Payers
- Vornado's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates, Same-Store NOI Rises Y/Y
- Do Options Traders Know Something About BXP Stock We Don't?
- Here’s Why Baron Real Estate Fund is Excited about BXP’s (BXP) Prospects
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Cousins Properties Q2 FFO Matches Estimates, '25 Guidance Raised
- Boston Properties Q2 Revenues & FFO Beat Estimates, '25 Views Raised
1日のレンジ
76.24 78.17
1年のレンジ
54.22 90.11
- 以前の終値
- 76.45
- 始値
- 76.67
- 買値
- 77.77
- 買値
- 78.07
- 安値
- 76.24
- 高値
- 78.17
- 出来高
- 2.382 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 15.30%
- 1年の変化
- -3.27%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B