货币 / BXP
BXP: Boston Properties Inc
78.94 USD 1.12 (1.44%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BXP汇率已更改1.44%。当日，交易品种以低点77.66和高点79.21进行交易。
关注Boston Properties Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BXP新闻
日范围
77.66 79.21
年范围
54.22 90.11
- 前一天收盘价
- 77.82
- 开盘价
- 78.00
- 卖价
- 78.94
- 买价
- 79.24
- 最低价
- 77.66
- 最高价
- 79.21
- 交易量
- 4.601 K
- 日变化
- 1.44%
- 月变化
- 10.28%
- 6个月变化
- 17.03%
- 年变化
- -1.82%
