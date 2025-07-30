QuotazioniSezioni
BXP: Boston Properties Inc

76.54 USD 1.23 (1.58%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BXP ha avuto una variazione del -1.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.11 e ad un massimo di 78.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Boston Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.11 78.22
Intervallo Annuale
54.22 90.11
Chiusura Precedente
77.77
Apertura
77.87
Bid
76.54
Ask
76.84
Minimo
76.11
Massimo
78.22
Volume
3.442 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.58%
Variazione Mensile
6.93%
Variazione Semestrale
13.48%
Variazione Annuale
-4.80%
20 settembre, sabato