BXP: Boston Properties Inc
76.54 USD 1.23 (1.58%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BXP ha avuto una variazione del -1.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.11 e ad un massimo di 78.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Boston Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.11 78.22
Intervallo Annuale
54.22 90.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.77
- Apertura
- 77.87
- Bid
- 76.54
- Ask
- 76.84
- Minimo
- 76.11
- Massimo
- 78.22
- Volume
- 3.442 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.93%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.80%
20 settembre, sabato