BWZ: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF

27.78 USD 0.02 (0.07%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BWZ fiyatı bugün 0.07% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.75 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.84 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

What is BWZ stock price today?

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 27.78 today. It trades within 0.07%, yesterday's close was 27.76, and trading volume reached 103. The live price chart of BWZ shows these updates.

Does SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 27.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.46% and USD. View the chart live to track BWZ movements.

How to buy BWZ stock?

You can buy SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 27.78. Orders are usually placed near 27.78 or 28.08, while 103 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BWZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BWZ stock?

Investing in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.92 - 29.02 and current price 27.78. Many compare 0.58% and 5.91% before placing orders at 27.78 or 28.08. Explore the BWZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 29.02. Within 24.92 - 29.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (BWZ) over the year was 24.92. Comparing it with the current 27.78 and 24.92 - 29.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BWZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BWZ stock split?

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.76, and 1.46% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
27.75 27.84
Yıllık aralık
24.92 29.02
Önceki kapanış
27.76
Açılış
27.78
Satış
27.78
Alış
28.08
Düşük
27.75
Yüksek
27.84
Hacim
103
Günlük değişim
0.07%
Aylık değişim
0.58%
6 aylık değişim
5.91%
Yıllık değişim
1.46%
