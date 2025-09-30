What is BUSEP stock price today? FIRST BUSEY CORP stock is priced at 25.5400 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 25.5000, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of BUSEP shows these updates.

Does FIRST BUSEY CORP stock pay dividends? FIRST BUSEY CORP is currently valued at 25.5400. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.96% and USD. View the chart live to track BUSEP movements.

How to buy BUSEP stock? You can buy FIRST BUSEY CORP shares at the current price of 25.5400. Orders are usually placed near 25.5400 or 25.5430, while 32 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow BUSEP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUSEP stock? Investing in FIRST BUSEY CORP involves considering the yearly range 24.9000 - 26.1300 and current price 25.5400. Many compare 1.15% and 1.96% before placing orders at 25.5400 or 25.5430. Explore the BUSEP price chart live with daily changes.

What are FIRST BUSEY CORP stock highest prices? The highest price of FIRST BUSEY CORP in the past year was 26.1300. Within 24.9000 - 26.1300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.5000 helps spot resistance levels. Track FIRST BUSEY CORP performance using the live chart.

What are FIRST BUSEY CORP stock lowest prices? The lowest price of FIRST BUSEY CORP (BUSEP) over the year was 24.9000. Comparing it with the current 25.5400 and 24.9000 - 26.1300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUSEP moves on the chart live for more details.