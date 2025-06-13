What is BTFX stock price today? Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock is priced at 56.98 today. It trades within 0.53%, yesterday's close was 56.68, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of BTFX shows these updates.

Does Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock pay dividends? Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF is currently valued at 56.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 112.77% and USD. View the chart live to track BTFX movements.

How to buy BTFX stock? You can buy Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 56.98. Orders are usually placed near 56.98 or 57.28, while 13 and 0.60% show market activity. Follow BTFX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BTFX stock? Investing in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.77 - 72.52 and current price 56.98. Many compare 7.07% and 60.24% before placing orders at 56.98 or 57.28. Explore the BTFX price chart live with daily changes.

What are CoinShares Bitcoin Leverage ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of CoinShares Bitcoin Leverage ETF in the past year was 72.52. Within 23.77 - 72.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are CoinShares Bitcoin Leverage ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of CoinShares Bitcoin Leverage ETF (BTFX) over the year was 23.77. Comparing it with the current 56.98 and 23.77 - 72.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTFX moves on the chart live for more details.