BNKD: MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs
BNKD fiyatı bugün 0.74% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 13.59 aralığında işlem gördü.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BNKD stock price today?
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs stock is priced at 13.55 today. It trades within 0.74%, yesterday's close was 13.45, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BNKD shows these updates.
Does MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs stock pay dividends?
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs is currently valued at 13.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -52.46% and USD. View the chart live to track BNKD movements.
How to buy BNKD stock?
You can buy MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs shares at the current price of 13.55. Orders are usually placed near 13.55 or 13.85, while 2 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow BNKD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNKD stock?
Investing in MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs involves considering the yearly range 13.45 - 56.76 and current price 13.55. Many compare -12.30% and -61.70% before placing orders at 13.55 or 13.85. Explore the BNKD price chart live with daily changes.
What are BANK OF MONTREAL stock highest prices?
The highest price of BANK OF MONTREAL in the past year was 56.76. Within 13.45 - 56.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs performance using the live chart.
What are BANK OF MONTREAL stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BANK OF MONTREAL (BNKD) over the year was 13.45. Comparing it with the current 13.55 and 13.45 - 56.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNKD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNKD stock split?
MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.45, and -52.46% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 13.45
- Açılış
- 13.59
- Satış
- 13.55
- Alış
- 13.85
- Düşük
- 13.55
- Yüksek
- 13.59
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- 0.74%
- Aylık değişim
- -12.30%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -61.70%
- Yıllık değişim
- -52.46%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4