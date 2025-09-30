What is BNKD stock price today? MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs stock is priced at 13.55 today. It trades within 0.74%, yesterday's close was 13.45, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BNKD shows these updates.

Does MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs stock pay dividends? MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs is currently valued at 13.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -52.46% and USD. View the chart live to track BNKD movements.

How to buy BNKD stock? You can buy MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs shares at the current price of 13.55. Orders are usually placed near 13.55 or 13.85, while 2 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow BNKD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BNKD stock? Investing in MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs involves considering the yearly range 13.45 - 56.76 and current price 13.55. Many compare -12.30% and -61.70% before placing orders at 13.55 or 13.85. Explore the BNKD price chart live with daily changes.

What are BANK OF MONTREAL stock highest prices? The highest price of BANK OF MONTREAL in the past year was 56.76. Within 13.45 - 56.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs performance using the live chart.

What are BANK OF MONTREAL stock lowest prices? The lowest price of BANK OF MONTREAL (BNKD) over the year was 13.45. Comparing it with the current 13.55 and 13.45 - 56.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNKD moves on the chart live for more details.