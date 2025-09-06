KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BMVP
BMVP: Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

49.01 USD 0.28 (0.57%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BMVP fiyatı bugün 0.57% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 49.01 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

BMVP haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BMVP stock price today?

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock is priced at 49.01 today. It trades within 0.57%, yesterday's close was 48.73, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of BMVP shows these updates.

Does Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF is currently valued at 49.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.70% and USD. View the chart live to track BMVP movements.

How to buy BMVP stock?

You can buy Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF shares at the current price of 49.01. Orders are usually placed near 49.01 or 49.31, while 5 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow BMVP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BMVP stock?

Investing in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.01 - 50.76 and current price 49.01. Many compare 0.16% and 3.01% before placing orders at 49.01 or 49.31. Explore the BMVP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the past year was 50.76. Within 42.01 - 50.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (BMVP) over the year was 42.01. Comparing it with the current 49.01 and 42.01 - 50.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMVP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BMVP stock split?

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.73, and 1.70% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
48.86 49.01
Yıllık aralık
42.01 50.76
Önceki kapanış
48.73
Açılış
48.97
Satış
49.01
Alış
49.31
Düşük
48.86
Yüksek
49.01
Hacim
5
Günlük değişim
0.57%
Aylık değişim
0.16%
6 aylık değişim
3.01%
Yıllık değişim
1.70%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8