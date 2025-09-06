QuotesSections
Currencies / BMVP
BMVP: Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

49.01 USD 0.28 (0.57%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BMVP exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.86 and at a high of 49.01.

Follow Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BMVP News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BMVP stock price today?

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock is priced at 49.01 today. It trades within 0.57%, yesterday's close was 48.73, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of BMVP shows these updates.

Does Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF is currently valued at 49.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.70% and USD. View the chart live to track BMVP movements.

How to buy BMVP stock?

You can buy Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF shares at the current price of 49.01. Orders are usually placed near 49.01 or 49.31, while 5 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow BMVP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BMVP stock?

Investing in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.01 - 50.76 and current price 49.01. Many compare 0.16% and 3.01% before placing orders at 49.01 or 49.31. Explore the BMVP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the past year was 50.76. Within 42.01 - 50.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (BMVP) over the year was 42.01. Comparing it with the current 49.01 and 42.01 - 50.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMVP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BMVP stock split?

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.73, and 1.70% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
48.86 49.01
Year Range
42.01 50.76
Previous Close
48.73
Open
48.97
Bid
49.01
Ask
49.31
Low
48.86
High
49.01
Volume
5
Daily Change
0.57%
Month Change
0.16%
6 Months Change
3.01%
Year Change
1.70%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8