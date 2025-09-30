KotasyonBölümler
BFS-PE
BFS-PE: Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th

23.49 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BFS-PE fiyatı bugün 0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.49 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.49 aralığında işlem gördü.

Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BFS-PE stock price today?

Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th stock is priced at 23.49 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 23.46, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BFS-PE shows these updates.

Does Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th stock pay dividends?

Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th is currently valued at 23.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.36% and USD. View the chart live to track BFS-PE movements.

How to buy BFS-PE stock?

You can buy Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th shares at the current price of 23.49. Orders are usually placed near 23.49 or 23.79, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BFS-PE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BFS-PE stock?

Investing in Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th involves considering the yearly range 20.54 - 23.73 and current price 23.49. Many compare 0.77% and 14.36% before placing orders at 23.49 or 23.79. Explore the BFS-PE price chart live with daily changes.

What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. in the past year was 23.73. Within 20.54 - 23.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th performance using the live chart.

What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. (BFS-PE) over the year was 20.54. Comparing it with the current 23.49 and 20.54 - 23.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFS-PE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BFS-PE stock split?

Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.46, and 14.36% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
23.49 23.49
Yıllık aralık
20.54 23.73
Önceki kapanış
23.46
Açılış
23.49
Satış
23.49
Alış
23.79
Düşük
23.49
Yüksek
23.49
Hacim
1
Günlük değişim
0.13%
Aylık değişim
0.77%
6 aylık değişim
14.36%
Yıllık değişim
14.36%
