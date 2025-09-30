시세섹션
BFS-PE: Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th

23.49 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BFS-PE 환율이 오늘 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.49이고 고가는 23.49이었습니다.

Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BFS-PE stock price today?

Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th stock is priced at 23.49 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 23.46, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BFS-PE shows these updates.

Does Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th stock pay dividends?

Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th is currently valued at 23.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.36% and USD. View the chart live to track BFS-PE movements.

How to buy BFS-PE stock?

You can buy Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th shares at the current price of 23.49. Orders are usually placed near 23.49 or 23.79, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BFS-PE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BFS-PE stock?

Investing in Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th involves considering the yearly range 20.54 - 23.73 and current price 23.49. Many compare 0.77% and 14.36% before placing orders at 23.49 or 23.79. Explore the BFS-PE price chart live with daily changes.

What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock highest prices?

The highest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. in the past year was 23.73. Within 20.54 - 23.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th performance using the live chart.

What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. (BFS-PE) over the year was 20.54. Comparing it with the current 23.49 and 20.54 - 23.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFS-PE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BFS-PE stock split?

Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.46, and 14.36% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.49 23.49
년간 변동
20.54 23.73
이전 종가
23.46
시가
23.49
Bid
23.49
Ask
23.79
저가
23.49
고가
23.49
볼륨
1
일일 변동
0.13%
월 변동
0.77%
6개월 변동
14.36%
년간 변동율
14.36%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4