BFS-PE: Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th
BFS-PE 환율이 오늘 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.49이고 고가는 23.49이었습니다.
Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BFS-PE stock price today?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th stock is priced at 23.49 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 23.46, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BFS-PE shows these updates.
Does Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th stock pay dividends?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th is currently valued at 23.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.36% and USD. View the chart live to track BFS-PE movements.
How to buy BFS-PE stock?
You can buy Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th shares at the current price of 23.49. Orders are usually placed near 23.49 or 23.79, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BFS-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFS-PE stock?
Investing in Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th involves considering the yearly range 20.54 - 23.73 and current price 23.49. Many compare 0.77% and 14.36% before placing orders at 23.49 or 23.79. Explore the BFS-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. in the past year was 23.73. Within 20.54 - 23.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th performance using the live chart.
What are SAUL CENTERS, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SAUL CENTERS, INC. (BFS-PE) over the year was 20.54. Comparing it with the current 23.49 and 20.54 - 23.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFS-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFS-PE stock split?
Saul Centers Inc Depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.46, and 14.36% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.46
- 시가
- 23.49
- Bid
- 23.49
- Ask
- 23.79
- 저가
- 23.49
- 고가
- 23.49
- 볼륨
- 1
- 일일 변동
- 0.13%
- 월 변동
- 0.77%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.36%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.36%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4