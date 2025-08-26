- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BBRE: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF
BBRE fiyatı bugün 0.78% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 94.76 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 95.46 aralığında işlem gördü.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BBRE haberleri
- Lock-in Effect And Mortgage Rates: Unwinding A Phenomenon That Wrecked The Housing Market
- Pending Home Sales Jump 4.0% In August, More Than Expected
- Echoes Of Earlier Easing
- Home Sale Strength
- August 2025 New Home Sales Jump In Possible Statistical 'Fluke'
- New Home Sales Surge To 3.5-Year High In August
- A Dovish Turn, A Hawkish Shadow
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit Lowest Level Since March 2021
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Builder Confidence Low, Future Expectations Hit 6-Month High
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Curveballs: U.S. Labor And Construction Activity Slows
- New Home Prices Drop Closer To Affordability
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Slowdown Continues
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- The Calm Before The Cut
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Pending Home Sales Plunge in Midwest, Near Record Lows in All Regions As Supply Balloons
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Prices Fall For Fourth Straight Month
- Supply, Not Sun, Powers Housing Gains
- Firing Of Cook Positive For Rates And Stock Market
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BBRE stock price today?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF stock is priced at 95.46 today. It trades within 0.78%, yesterday's close was 94.72, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of BBRE shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF is currently valued at 95.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.79% and USD. View the chart live to track BBRE movements.
How to buy BBRE stock?
You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF shares at the current price of 95.46. Orders are usually placed near 95.46 or 95.76, while 10 and 0.59% show market activity. Follow BBRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBRE stock?
Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.62 - 103.37 and current price 95.46. Many compare 1.20% and 2.65% before placing orders at 95.46 or 95.76. Explore the BBRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the past year was 103.37. Within 80.62 - 103.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BBRE) over the year was 80.62. Comparing it with the current 95.46 and 80.62 - 103.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBRE stock split?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 94.72, and -4.79% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 94.72
- Açılış
- 94.90
- Satış
- 95.46
- Alış
- 95.76
- Düşük
- 94.76
- Yüksek
- 95.46
- Hacim
- 10
- Günlük değişim
- 0.78%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.20%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.65%
- Yıllık değişim
- -4.79%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8