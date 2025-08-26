- 개요
BBRE: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF
BBRE 환율이 오늘 -0.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 94.53이고 고가는 94.92이었습니다.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BBRE stock price today?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF stock is priced at 94.72 today. It trades within -0.11%, yesterday's close was 94.82, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BBRE shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF is currently valued at 94.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.53% and USD. View the chart live to track BBRE movements.
How to buy BBRE stock?
You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF shares at the current price of 94.72. Orders are usually placed near 94.72 or 95.02, while 8 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow BBRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBRE stock?
Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF involves considering the yearly range 80.62 - 103.37 and current price 94.72. Many compare 0.41% and 1.85% before placing orders at 94.72 or 95.02. Explore the BBRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the past year was 103.37. Within 80.62 - 103.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 94.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BBRE) over the year was 80.62. Comparing it with the current 94.72 and 80.62 - 103.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBRE stock split?
JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 94.82, and -5.53% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 94.82
- 시가
- 94.92
- Bid
- 94.72
- Ask
- 95.02
- 저가
- 94.53
- 고가
- 94.92
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- -0.11%
- 월 변동
- 0.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.85%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.53%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4