- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
BBIB: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.
BBIB fiyatı bugün -0.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 99.63 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 99.63 aralığında işlem gördü.
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BBIB stock price today?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. stock is priced at 99.63 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 99.64, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BBIB shows these updates.
Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. stock pay dividends?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. is currently valued at 99.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.56% and USD. View the chart live to track BBIB movements.
How to buy BBIB stock?
You can buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. shares at the current price of 99.63. Orders are usually placed near 99.63 or 99.93, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BBIB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BBIB stock?
Investing in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. involves considering the yearly range 95.37 - 100.12 and current price 99.63. Many compare 0.22% and 1.18% before placing orders at 99.63 or 99.93. Explore the BBIB price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF in the past year was 100.12. Within 95.37 - 100.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) over the year was 95.37. Comparing it with the current 99.63 and 95.37 - 100.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBIB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BBIB stock split?
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.64, and 0.56% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 99.64
- Açılış
- 99.63
- Satış
- 99.63
- Alış
- 99.93
- Düşük
- 99.63
- Yüksek
- 99.63
- Hacim
- 1
- Günlük değişim
- -0.01%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.22%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.18%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.56%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8