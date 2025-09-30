QuotesSections
Currencies / BBIB
BBIB: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.

99.64 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBIB exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.61 and at a high of 99.64.

Follow J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
99.61 99.64
Year Range
95.37 100.12
Previous Close
99.65
Open
99.61
Bid
99.64
Ask
99.94
Low
99.61
High
99.64
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
0.23%
6 Months Change
1.19%
Year Change
0.57%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8