시세섹션
통화 / BBIB
주식로 돌아가기

BBIB: J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.

99.64 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BBIB 환율이 오늘 -0.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 99.61이고 고가는 99.64이었습니다.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is BBIB stock price today?

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. stock is priced at 99.64 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 99.65, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BBIB shows these updates.

Does J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. stock pay dividends?

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. is currently valued at 99.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.57% and USD. View the chart live to track BBIB movements.

How to buy BBIB stock?

You can buy J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. shares at the current price of 99.64. Orders are usually placed near 99.64 or 99.94, while 2 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow BBIB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBIB stock?

Investing in J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. involves considering the yearly range 95.37 - 100.12 and current price 99.64. Many compare 0.23% and 1.19% before placing orders at 99.64 or 99.94. Explore the BBIB price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF in the past year was 100.12. Within 95.37 - 100.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) over the year was 95.37. Comparing it with the current 99.64 and 95.37 - 100.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBIB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBIB stock split?

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust JPMorgan BetaBuilders U. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.65, and 0.57% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
99.61 99.64
년간 변동
95.37 100.12
이전 종가
99.65
시가
99.61
Bid
99.64
Ask
99.94
저가
99.61
고가
99.64
볼륨
2
일일 변동
-0.01%
월 변동
0.23%
6개월 변동
1.19%
년간 변동율
0.57%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4