Dövizler / AVO
AVO: Mission Produce Inc
12.52 USD 0.21 (1.65%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
AVO fiyatı bugün -1.65% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.75 aralığında işlem gördü.
Mission Produce Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AVO haberleri
- AVO Bets on Direct-to-Retail in Europe: Too Soon or Just Right?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Mission Produce (AVO) Could Surge 34.86%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Mission Produce vs. Dole: Who Leads the Race for Market Leadership?
- Is Mission Produce's International Farming Finally Bearing Fruit?
- AVO Q3 Earnings Beat, International Farming Unit Sales Up 79% Y/Y
- Mission Produce: Despite A Great Showing, Shares Aren't Cheap Enough For An Upgrade (AVO)
- Mission Produce Q3 2025 slides: Volume growth drives record revenue despite price pressures
- Mission Produce earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Mission Produce AVO Q3 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Mission Produce Q3 2025 reports record revenue
- Mission Produce Q3 Revenue Up 10 Percent
- Mission Produce Stock Climbs On Better-Than-Expected Q3 - Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)
- Casey’s General, MamaMancini’s, and more set to report earnings Monday
- Is Mission Produce Ready to Deliver on Global Sourcing Hopes?
- Mission Produce's Momentum Fades in August: Buy Now or Stay Cautious?
- Calavo Growers: What To Make Of The $32 Per Share Takeover Offer (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Can AVO's Supply Chain Integration Drive Stability in Uncertain Times?
- Mission Produce's Margin Squeeze: Glitch or Structural Weakness?
- Mission Produce vs. Limoneira: Who Holds the Reins in Fresh Produce?
- Cibus (CBUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Reeds (REED) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Are Supply Chain Wins Enough to Fuel AVO's Next Growth Phase?
- Mission Produce announces leadership transition as president of Central and South America retires
Günlük aralık
12.45 12.75
Yıllık aralık
9.60 15.25
- Önceki kapanış
- 12.73
- Açılış
- 12.70
- Satış
- 12.52
- Alış
- 12.82
- Düşük
- 12.45
- Yüksek
- 12.75
- Hacim
- 1.372 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.65%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.40%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.15%
- Yıllık değişim
- -2.34%
21 Eylül, Pazar