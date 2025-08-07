FiyatlarBölümler
AVO: Mission Produce Inc

12.52 USD 0.21 (1.65%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AVO fiyatı bugün -1.65% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.45 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.75 aralığında işlem gördü.

Mission Produce Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
12.45 12.75
Yıllık aralık
9.60 15.25
Önceki kapanış
12.73
Açılış
12.70
Satış
12.52
Alış
12.82
Düşük
12.45
Yüksek
12.75
Hacim
1.372 K
Günlük değişim
-1.65%
Aylık değişim
0.40%
6 aylık değişim
20.15%
Yıllık değişim
-2.34%
21 Eylül, Pazar