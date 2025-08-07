通貨 / AVO
AVO: Mission Produce Inc
12.73 USD 0.06 (0.47%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AVOの今日の為替レートは、-0.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.69の安値と12.85の高値で取引されました。
Mission Produce Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AVO News
- AVO Bets on Direct-to-Retail in Europe: Too Soon or Just Right?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Mission Produce (AVO) Could Surge 34.86%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Mission Produce vs. Dole: Who Leads the Race for Market Leadership?
- Is Mission Produce's International Farming Finally Bearing Fruit?
- AVO Q3 Earnings Beat, International Farming Unit Sales Up 79% Y/Y
- Mission Produce: Despite A Great Showing, Shares Aren't Cheap Enough For An Upgrade (AVO)
- Mission Produce Q3 2025 slides: Volume growth drives record revenue despite price pressures
- Mission Produce earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Mission Produce AVO Q3 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Mission Produce Q3 2025 reports record revenue
- Mission Produce Q3 Revenue Up 10 Percent
- Mission Produce Stock Climbs On Better-Than-Expected Q3 - Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)
- Casey’s General, MamaMancini’s, and more set to report earnings Monday
- Is Mission Produce Ready to Deliver on Global Sourcing Hopes?
- Mission Produce's Momentum Fades in August: Buy Now or Stay Cautious?
- Calavo Growers: What To Make Of The $32 Per Share Takeover Offer (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Can AVO's Supply Chain Integration Drive Stability in Uncertain Times?
- Mission Produce's Margin Squeeze: Glitch or Structural Weakness?
- Mission Produce vs. Limoneira: Who Holds the Reins in Fresh Produce?
- Cibus (CBUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Reeds (REED) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Are Supply Chain Wins Enough to Fuel AVO's Next Growth Phase?
- Mission Produce announces leadership transition as president of Central and South America retires
1日のレンジ
12.69 12.85
1年のレンジ
9.60 15.25
- 以前の終値
- 12.79
- 始値
- 12.77
- 買値
- 12.73
- 買値
- 13.03
- 安値
- 12.69
- 高値
- 12.85
- 出来高
- 681
- 1日の変化
- -0.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.09%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.17%
- 1年の変化
- -0.70%
