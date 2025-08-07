QuotazioniSezioni
12.52 USD 0.21 (1.65%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AVO ha avuto una variazione del -1.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.45 e ad un massimo di 12.75.

Segui le dinamiche di Mission Produce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.45 12.75
Intervallo Annuale
9.60 15.25
Chiusura Precedente
12.73
Apertura
12.70
Bid
12.52
Ask
12.82
Minimo
12.45
Massimo
12.75
Volume
1.372 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.65%
Variazione Mensile
0.40%
Variazione Semestrale
20.15%
Variazione Annuale
-2.34%
