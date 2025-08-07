Valute / AVO
AVO: Mission Produce Inc
12.52 USD 0.21 (1.65%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AVO ha avuto una variazione del -1.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.45 e ad un massimo di 12.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Mission Produce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.45 12.75
Intervallo Annuale
9.60 15.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.73
- Apertura
- 12.70
- Bid
- 12.52
- Ask
- 12.82
- Minimo
- 12.45
- Massimo
- 12.75
- Volume
- 1.372 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.40%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.34%
20 settembre, sabato