AVO: Mission Produce Inc
12.89 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AVO exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.58 and at a high of 12.95.
Follow Mission Produce Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AVO News
- Wall Street Analysts Think Mission Produce (AVO) Could Surge 34.86%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Mission Produce vs. Dole: Who Leads the Race for Market Leadership?
- Is Mission Produce's International Farming Finally Bearing Fruit?
- AVO Q3 Earnings Beat, International Farming Unit Sales Up 79% Y/Y
- Mission Produce: Despite A Great Showing, Shares Aren't Cheap Enough For An Upgrade (AVO)
- Mission Produce Q3 2025 slides: Volume growth drives record revenue despite price pressures
- Mission Produce earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Mission Produce AVO Q3 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Mission Produce Q3 2025 reports record revenue
- Mission Produce Q3 Revenue Up 10 Percent
- Mission Produce Stock Climbs On Better-Than-Expected Q3 - Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)
- Casey’s General, MamaMancini’s, and more set to report earnings Monday
- Is Mission Produce Ready to Deliver on Global Sourcing Hopes?
- Mission Produce's Momentum Fades in August: Buy Now or Stay Cautious?
- Calavo Growers: What To Make Of The $32 Per Share Takeover Offer (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Can AVO's Supply Chain Integration Drive Stability in Uncertain Times?
- Mission Produce's Margin Squeeze: Glitch or Structural Weakness?
- Mission Produce vs. Limoneira: Who Holds the Reins in Fresh Produce?
- Cibus (CBUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Reeds (REED) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Are Supply Chain Wins Enough to Fuel AVO's Next Growth Phase?
- Mission Produce announces leadership transition as president of Central and South America retires
- Mission Produce president of Central and South America to retire
Daily Range
12.58 12.95
Year Range
9.60 15.25
- Previous Close
- 12.85
- Open
- 12.83
- Bid
- 12.89
- Ask
- 13.19
- Low
- 12.58
- High
- 12.95
- Volume
- 1.068 K
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 3.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.70%
- Year Change
- 0.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%