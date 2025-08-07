货币 / AVO
AVO: Mission Produce Inc
12.89 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AVO汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点12.58和高点12.95进行交易。
关注Mission Produce Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
12.58 12.95
年范围
9.60 15.25
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.85
- 开盘价
- 12.83
- 卖价
- 12.89
- 买价
- 13.19
- 最低价
- 12.58
- 最高价
- 12.95
- 交易量
- 1.068 K
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- 3.37%
- 6个月变化
- 23.70%
- 年变化
- 0.55%
