AVO: Mission Produce Inc
12.70 USD 0.09 (0.70%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AVO para hoje mudou para -0.70%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.69 e o mais alto foi 12.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Mission Produce Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AVO Notícias
- Wall Street Analysts Think Mission Produce (AVO) Could Surge 34.86%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Mission Produce vs. Dole: Who Leads the Race for Market Leadership?
- Is Mission Produce's International Farming Finally Bearing Fruit?
- AVO Q3 Earnings Beat, International Farming Unit Sales Up 79% Y/Y
- Mission Produce: Despite A Great Showing, Shares Aren't Cheap Enough For An Upgrade (AVO)
- Mission Produce Q3 2025 slides: Volume growth drives record revenue despite price pressures
- Mission Produce earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Mission Produce AVO Q3 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Mission Produce Q3 2025 reports record revenue
- Mission Produce Q3 Revenue Up 10 Percent
- Mission Produce Stock Climbs On Better-Than-Expected Q3 - Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)
- Casey’s General, MamaMancini’s, and more set to report earnings Monday
- Is Mission Produce Ready to Deliver on Global Sourcing Hopes?
- Mission Produce's Momentum Fades in August: Buy Now or Stay Cautious?
- Calavo Growers: What To Make Of The $32 Per Share Takeover Offer (NASDAQ:CVGW)
- Can AVO's Supply Chain Integration Drive Stability in Uncertain Times?
- Mission Produce's Margin Squeeze: Glitch or Structural Weakness?
- Mission Produce vs. Limoneira: Who Holds the Reins in Fresh Produce?
- Cibus (CBUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Reeds (REED) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Are Supply Chain Wins Enough to Fuel AVO's Next Growth Phase?
- Mission Produce announces leadership transition as president of Central and South America retires
- Mission Produce president of Central and South America to retire
Faixa diária
12.69 12.85
Faixa anual
9.60 15.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.79
- Open
- 12.77
- Bid
- 12.70
- Ask
- 13.00
- Low
- 12.69
- High
- 12.85
- Volume
- 154
- Mudança diária
- -0.70%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 21.88%
- Mudança anual
- -0.94%
