AVLV: Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

72.32 USD 0.07 (0.10%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AVLV fiyatı bugün 0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 71.78 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 72.34 aralığında işlem gördü.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is AVLV stock price today?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 72.32 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 72.25, and trading volume reached 775. The live price chart of AVLV shows these updates.

Does Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 72.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.28% and USD. View the chart live to track AVLV movements.

How to buy AVLV stock?

You can buy Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 72.32. Orders are usually placed near 72.32 or 72.62, while 775 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow AVLV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AVLV stock?

Investing in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.67 - 72.86 and current price 72.32. Many compare 1.93% and 11.31% before placing orders at 72.32 or 72.62. Explore the AVLV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 72.86. Within 55.67 - 72.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) over the year was 55.67. Comparing it with the current 72.32 and 55.67 - 72.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AVLV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AVLV stock split?

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.25, and 10.28% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
71.78 72.34
Yıllık aralık
55.67 72.86
Önceki kapanış
72.25
Açılış
72.12
Satış
72.32
Alış
72.62
Düşük
71.78
Yüksek
72.34
Hacim
775
Günlük değişim
0.10%
Aylık değişim
1.93%
6 aylık değişim
11.31%
Yıllık değişim
10.28%
