- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ATH-PD: Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0
ATH-PD fiyatı bugün -0.50% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.83 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.17 aralığında işlem gördü.
Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ATH-PD stock price today?
Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 stock is priced at 17.92 today. It trades within -0.50%, yesterday's close was 18.01, and trading volume reached 115. The live price chart of ATH-PD shows these updates.
Does Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 stock pay dividends?
Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 is currently valued at 17.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.72% and USD. View the chart live to track ATH-PD movements.
How to buy ATH-PD stock?
You can buy Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 shares at the current price of 17.92. Orders are usually placed near 17.92 or 18.22, while 115 and -1.05% show market activity. Follow ATH-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ATH-PD stock?
Investing in Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 involves considering the yearly range 16.50 - 19.40 and current price 17.92. Many compare 0.34% and 5.72% before placing orders at 17.92 or 18.22. Explore the ATH-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Athene Holding Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Athene Holding Ltd. in the past year was 19.40. Within 16.50 - 19.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 performance using the live chart.
What are Athene Holding Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH-PD) over the year was 16.50. Comparing it with the current 17.92 and 16.50 - 19.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ATH-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ATH-PD stock split?
Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.01, and 5.72% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.01
- Açılış
- 18.11
- Satış
- 17.92
- Alış
- 18.22
- Düşük
- 17.83
- Yüksek
- 18.17
- Hacim
- 115
- Günlük değişim
- -0.50%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.34%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.72%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.72%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4