통화 / ATH-PD
ATH-PD: Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0

17.92 USD 0.09 (0.50%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ATH-PD 환율이 오늘 -0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 17.83이고 고가는 18.17이었습니다.

Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is ATH-PD stock price today?

Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 stock is priced at 17.92 today. It trades within -0.50%, yesterday's close was 18.01, and trading volume reached 115. The live price chart of ATH-PD shows these updates.

Does Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 stock pay dividends?

Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 is currently valued at 17.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.72% and USD. View the chart live to track ATH-PD movements.

How to buy ATH-PD stock?

You can buy Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 shares at the current price of 17.92. Orders are usually placed near 17.92 or 18.22, while 115 and -1.05% show market activity. Follow ATH-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ATH-PD stock?

Investing in Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 involves considering the yearly range 16.50 - 19.40 and current price 17.92. Many compare 0.34% and 5.72% before placing orders at 17.92 or 18.22. Explore the ATH-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Athene Holding Ltd. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Athene Holding Ltd. in the past year was 19.40. Within 16.50 - 19.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 performance using the live chart.

What are Athene Holding Ltd. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH-PD) over the year was 16.50. Comparing it with the current 17.92 and 16.50 - 19.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ATH-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ATH-PD stock split?

Athene Holding Ltd Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/1,0 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.01, and 5.72% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
17.83 18.17
년간 변동
16.50 19.40
이전 종가
18.01
시가
18.11
Bid
17.92
Ask
18.22
저가
17.83
고가
18.17
볼륨
115
일일 변동
-0.50%
월 변동
0.34%
6개월 변동
5.72%
년간 변동율
5.72%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4