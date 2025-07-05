- Genel bakış
ANGL: VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
ANGL fiyatı bugün 0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 29.67 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.73 aralığında işlem gördü.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ANGL stock price today?
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock is priced at 29.73 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 29.70, and trading volume reached 984. The live price chart of ANGL shows these updates.
Does VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF is currently valued at 29.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.54% and USD. View the chart live to track ANGL movements.
How to buy ANGL stock?
You can buy VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF shares at the current price of 29.73. Orders are usually placed near 29.73 or 30.03, while 984 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow ANGL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ANGL stock?
Investing in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.92 - 29.75 and current price 29.73. Many compare 1.92% and 3.59% before placing orders at 29.73 or 30.03. Explore the ANGL price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the past year was 29.75. Within 26.92 - 29.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) over the year was 26.92. Comparing it with the current 29.73 and 26.92 - 29.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ANGL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ANGL stock split?
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.70, and 1.54% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 29.70
- Açılış
- 29.71
- Satış
- 29.73
- Alış
- 30.03
- Düşük
- 29.67
- Yüksek
- 29.73
- Hacim
- 984
- Günlük değişim
- 0.10%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.92%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.59%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.54%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8