AMZZ: GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF

29.74 USD 0.74 (2.43%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

AMZZ fiyatı bugün -2.43% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 29.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 30.41 aralığında işlem gördü.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is AMZZ stock price today?

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock is priced at 29.74 today. It trades within -2.43%, yesterday's close was 30.48, and trading volume reached 713. The live price chart of AMZZ shows these updates.

Does GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock pay dividends?

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF is currently valued at 29.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.95% and USD. View the chart live to track AMZZ movements.

How to buy AMZZ stock?

You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF shares at the current price of 29.74. Orders are usually placed near 29.74 or 30.04, while 713 and -2.20% show market activity. Follow AMZZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AMZZ stock?

Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.81 - 41.70 and current price 29.74. Many compare -4.56% and 22.14% before placing orders at 29.74 or 30.04. Explore the AMZZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the past year was 41.70. Within 17.81 - 41.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF performance using the live chart.

What are GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) over the year was 17.81. Comparing it with the current 29.74 and 17.81 - 41.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMZZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did AMZZ stock split?

GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.48, and 16.95% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
29.30 30.41
Yıllık aralık
17.81 41.70
Önceki kapanış
30.48
Açılış
30.41
Satış
29.74
Alış
30.04
Düşük
29.30
Yüksek
30.41
Hacim
713
Günlük değişim
-2.43%
Aylık değişim
-4.56%
6 aylık değişim
22.14%
Yıllık değişim
16.95%
