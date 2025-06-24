FiyatlarBölümler
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc

31.45 USD 0.50 (1.56%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ALGM fiyatı bugün -1.56% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 30.73 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.02 aralığında işlem gördü.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
30.73 32.02
Yıllık aralık
16.39 38.45
Önceki kapanış
31.95
Açılış
32.02
Satış
31.45
Alış
31.75
Düşük
30.73
Yüksek
32.02
Hacim
2.801 K
Günlük değişim
-1.56%
Aylık değişim
4.83%
6 aylık değişim
26.51%
Yıllık değişim
35.56%
