Dövizler / ALGM
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc
31.45 USD 0.50 (1.56%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ALGM fiyatı bugün -1.56% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 30.73 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.02 aralığında işlem gördü.
Allegro MicroSystems Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
30.73 32.02
Yıllık aralık
16.39 38.45
- Önceki kapanış
- 31.95
- Açılış
- 32.02
- Satış
- 31.45
- Alış
- 31.75
- Düşük
- 30.73
- Yüksek
- 32.02
- Hacim
- 2.801 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.56%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.83%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 26.51%
- Yıllık değişim
- 35.56%
21 Eylül, Pazar