Devises / ALGM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc
31.45 USD 0.50 (1.56%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ALGM a changé de -1.56% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 30.73 et à un maximum de 32.02.
Suivez la dynamique Allegro MicroSystems Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALGM Nouvelles
- nLIGHT Soars 58% in 3 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- BofA liste 13 actions SMID cap qui pourraient rebondir
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) This Year?
- Kopin names Erich Manz as new chief financial officer
- Allegro MicroSystems: Why The Return To Growth Is Not On Solid Ground (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Allegro MicroSystems stock price target raised to $37 by Needham
- Mizuho raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target on E-Mobility growth
- Lam Research's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Allegro earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Philips Q2 Earnings and Revenues Decline Year Over Year, Shares Fall
- Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Booking Holdings to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Amphenol Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Will CoStar's Earnings & Revenue Beat in Q2 Drive the Stock Price?
- Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Loop Capital raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target to $42 from $28
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at 36.1 USD
- Analog stock targets raised at Mizuho ahead of Q2 earnings
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at $33.35
- Which Small And Mid-Cap Chip Stocks Are Set For Big Gains? - Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI), Coherent (NYSE:COHR), MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Range quotidien
30.73 32.02
Range Annuel
16.39 38.45
- Clôture Précédente
- 31.95
- Ouverture
- 32.02
- Bid
- 31.45
- Ask
- 31.75
- Plus Bas
- 30.73
- Plus Haut
- 32.02
- Volume
- 2.801 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.56%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.83%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 26.51%
- Changement Annuel
- 35.56%
20 septembre, samedi