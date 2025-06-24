CotationsSections
ALGM
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc

31.45 USD 0.50 (1.56%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ALGM a changé de -1.56% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 30.73 et à un maximum de 32.02.

Suivez la dynamique Allegro MicroSystems Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
30.73 32.02
Range Annuel
16.39 38.45
Clôture Précédente
31.95
Ouverture
32.02
Bid
31.45
Ask
31.75
Plus Bas
30.73
Plus Haut
32.02
Volume
2.801 K
Changement quotidien
-1.56%
Changement Mensuel
4.83%
Changement à 6 Mois
26.51%
Changement Annuel
35.56%
