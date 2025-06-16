KurseKategorien
Währungen / ALGM
Zurück zum Aktien

ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc

31.95 USD 1.20 (3.90%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ALGM hat sich für heute um 3.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 32.04 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Allegro MicroSystems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALGM News

Tagesspanne
31.46 32.04
Jahresspanne
16.39 38.45
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
30.75
Eröffnung
31.70
Bid
31.95
Ask
32.25
Tief
31.46
Hoch
32.04
Volumen
2.608 K
Tagesänderung
3.90%
Monatsänderung
6.50%
6-Monatsänderung
28.52%
Jahresänderung
37.72%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K