Währungen / ALGM
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
ALGM: Allegro MicroSystems Inc
31.95 USD 1.20 (3.90%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ALGM hat sich für heute um 3.90% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.46 bis zu einem Hoch von 32.04 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Allegro MicroSystems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALGM News
- nLIGHT Soars 58% in 3 Months: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying?
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) This Year?
- Kopin names Erich Manz as new chief financial officer
- Allegro MicroSystems: Why The Return To Growth Is Not On Solid Ground (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Allegro MicroSystems stock price target raised to $37 by Needham
- Mizuho raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target on E-Mobility growth
- Lam Research's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Allegro earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Philips Q2 Earnings and Revenues Decline Year Over Year, Shares Fall
- Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Booking Holdings to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Amphenol Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Will CoStar's Earnings & Revenue Beat in Q2 Drive the Stock Price?
- Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Loop Capital raises Allegro MicroSystems stock price target to $42 from $28
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at 36.1 USD
- Analog stock targets raised at Mizuho ahead of Q2 earnings
- Allegro Microsystems stock hits 52-week high at $33.35
- Which Small And Mid-Cap Chip Stocks Are Set For Big Gains? - Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI), Coherent (NYSE:COHR), MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Allegro MicroSystems Being The Leader In Critical Magnetic Sensors For EVs Justifies Premium Valuation: Analyst - Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Tagesspanne
31.46 32.04
Jahresspanne
16.39 38.45
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 30.75
- Eröffnung
- 31.70
- Bid
- 31.95
- Ask
- 32.25
- Tief
- 31.46
- Hoch
- 32.04
- Volumen
- 2.608 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.90%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 28.52%
- Jahresänderung
- 37.72%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K